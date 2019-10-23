Police: Boy, 3, pulled from golf course pond in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota dies

article

A 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a pond on a golf course in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota last month has died, police said Wednesday.

On Sept. 25, the boy, who has not been formally identified, was reported missing near the Edinburgh Golf Course.

Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to the golf course and told golfers to be on the lookout for the missing child. A group of golfers spotted the boy in the pond a short time later.

An officer jumped in and pulled the boy out. Officers initiated CPR and he was eventually transported to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

The boy died on Sunday, Deputy Chief Mark Bruley confirmed to FOX 9.