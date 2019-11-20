Police: Bicyclist killed in crash with semi near downtown Minneapolis

A bicyclist was killed after they were hit by a semi near downtown Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. occurred near the intersection of N 12th Street and Linden Avenue.

According to Minneapolis police, a construction truck was heading south on N12th Street and was taking a right turn on a red light when the crash happened. Officers believe the cyclist was headed in the same direction.

The cyclist died at the scene. The truck driver is cooperating with police.

The case remains under investigation. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity at a later time.