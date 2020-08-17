Police believe 3-year-old boy fatally shot 2-year-old brother in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Police believe a 2-year-old boy's brother, age 3, is responsible for the younger boy's shooting death in Brooklyn Park last week.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, on the morning of Aug. 13, police responded to an apartment on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue for a report of a child that had been shot. The boy later died at the hospital.

When they arrived, first responders provided aid to the child and rushed him to the hospital. However, when trying to determine how the boy was harmed, police said they ran into obstacles.

Officers said at least five people, including the child's mother, were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but all gave different accounts of what happened. Friday, police announced the mother and grandmother of the child had been arrested for covering up the crime.

Investigators also said they were looking for another man who was involved in the shooting: 20-year-old Keyshawn Lemont Cosey-Gray. It's unclear if he has been located at this time.