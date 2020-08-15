2-year-old boy dies after shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

A young boy has died at the hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota this week.

Police confirm the 2-year-old victim in Thursday's shooting has passed away. The child's body is now being held by the medical examiner.

The boy was rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning after police were called to an apartment on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue for a report of a child that had been shot.

After responding to the apartment, first responders provided aid to the child and rushed him to the hospital. However, when trying to determine how the boy was harmed, police say they ran into obstacles.

Officers said at least five people, including the child's mother, were in the apartment at the time of the shooting but all gave different accounts of what happened. Friday, police announced the mother and grandmother of the child had been arrested for covering up the crime.

Investigators also said they were looking for another man who was involved in the shooting: 20-year-old Keyshawn Lemont Cosey-Gray. It's unclear if he has been located at this time.