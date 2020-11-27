Police ask for public's help in search for missing vulnerable adult in Minneapolis

article

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a vulnerable adult reported missing on Friday, who may need help.

Officers say Shayne Munich, age 26, was last seen around noon Friday at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

Munich is described as 6-feet tall, 140 pounds, with light-colored hair and possibly wearing glasses. Officers are concerned about his safety.

Munich lives near the 2300 block of Portland Avenue South. If you see him, you are asked to call 911 right away.