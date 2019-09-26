Expand / Collapse search

Police arrest 'suspicious man' near elementary school in Glenwood, Minnesota

GLENWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Glenwood, Minnesota arrested a "suspicious person" Wednesday who was hanging out near an elementary school and fled from officers when confronted. 

The Glenwood Police Departrment said it received a report shortly before 12:30 p.m. of a suspicious person near the Minnewaska Elementary School. When officers arrived at the school, the suspect, a 53-year-old Woodbury man, fled on foot. 

He was arrested after a brief chase. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail for fleeing an officer. 

The incident remains under investigation. 