Police arrest 'suspicious man' near elementary school in Glenwood, Minnesota

Police in Glenwood, Minnesota arrested a "suspicious person" Wednesday who was hanging out near an elementary school and fled from officers when confronted.

The Glenwood Police Departrment said it received a report shortly before 12:30 p.m. of a suspicious person near the Minnewaska Elementary School. When officers arrived at the school, the suspect, a 53-year-old Woodbury man, fled on foot.

He was arrested after a brief chase. He is being held in the Douglas County Jail for fleeing an officer.

The incident remains under investigation.