Police: 5-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting in St. Cloud

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old child was killed in a shooting Friday afternoon in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

According to police, at 3:09 p.m., officers responded to the St. Cloud Hospital for a report of 5-year-old child who was deceased from a gunshot wound that he sustained at a different location.

Authorities later determined that the incident occurred at a residence in the 800 Block of 10th Avenue North. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental.

The St. Cloud Police Department is still investigating the shooting.

During the investigation, police arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm. Williams was transported to the Stearns County Jail.