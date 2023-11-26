Police: 1 killed in Brooklyn Park wreck after Osseo theft

article

A woman was killed Sunday after a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park that police say followed a theft in Osseo.

Brooklyn Park police say they were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the crash along County Road 81 and Greenhaven Road, across from the city's Walmart. According to 911 callers, a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled over. Callers also said one person in the vehicle had escaped the wreckage but ran away from the scene, towards the Walmart store.

At the scene, officers say they found the vehicle upset down in a ditch. After calling in a tow truck, officers say a woman was found dead underneath the vehicle. Other officers were able to track down the man who ran from the scene.

Police say they later learned the vehicle had apparently been involved in a theft from a Napa Auto Parts store in Osseo, with a woman behind the wheel and a male passenger. Officers also say the vehicle itself had also been reported stolen in Minneapolis.

The man who ran from the crash was treated for minor injuries and booked in Hennepin County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants. He may face further charges for his involvement in the Osseo theft, police say.

The name and identity of the woman who was killed have not yet been released.

The investigation into the theft and crash is ongoing.