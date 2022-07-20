Plymouth road rage shooting: Jury has consensus on 2nd-degree murder charge

Jurors have reached a consensus verdict on a second-degree murder charge against Jamal Smith in a deadly road rage shooting in Plymouth but told a judge Wednesday they are struggling to reach a consensus on the first-degree murder charge.

Jury deliberations began Tuesday in Smith's trial in the murder of youth baseball coach Jay Boughton on Highway 169 in July 2021.

Prosecutors say Smith opened fire from his vehicle, hitting Boughton in the head, after a fit of road rage. Taking the stand on Monday, Smith admitted in court that he had been driving the vehicle involved that night, but placed the blame on a friend for firing the shots – saying he didn't even know what happened when the shots were fired.

In court on Wednesday, jurors told Judge Nicole Engisch that they have reached a consensus verdict on a second-degree murder charge and a lower charge, but had been unable to reach a consensus on the top charge: first-degree murder.

Judge Engisch ordered jurors to continue deliberations, telling them an impasse is common in deliberations.