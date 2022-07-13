Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis.

Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.

Hardin also told the court she and Smith still talk by phone every day despite a court order barring communication between the defendant and the witnesses.

During Hardin's testimony, she said she rented the SUV for Smith last year. Smith and two others with him were apparently on their way to Hardin’s St. Louis Park home when the deadly road rage incident unfolded.

At one point in the investigation, Hardin apparently told authorities she saw Smith get out of the driver’s side door of the vehicle when they arrived, but her testimony changed during the trial, and told the jury she only remembered seeing him walking up to her front entryway.

Another apparent discrepancy in Hardin's testimony is whether she saw Smith with a gun in his hands later that night outside a nightclub. Hardin now says she only saw the firearms in the vehicle, but not in his hands.

Prosecutors have alleged Smith pressured Hardin to change her story.

The jury also heard the analysis of the DNA and gunshot residue from inside the suspected suburban SUV. The analysis indicated that the gunshot was likely fired from the front end of the vehicle. DNA evidence showed that Smith’s DNA was on the gear shift and the steering wheel.

The defense continues to argue that legally it should be allowed to introduce into evidence that someone else inside the vehicle fired the deadly shot, specifically backseat passenger Brandon Smothers.

Smothers has been subpoenaed to court, but his current whereabouts are unknown. It’s unclear if Smothers will testify during the trial.

The wife of the victim Jay Boughton sat in the front row of the courtroom gallery wearing a yellow shirt under her cardigan, a nod to keeping her husband's light alive. Just a day earlier, the judge ordered supporters not to wear yellow in mass numbers over concerns about the emotional influence it may have on the jury.