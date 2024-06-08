Plymouth police disperse 'several hundred' gathered at Medicine Lake Park

article

Plymouth police say they dispersed a gathering of "several hundred" people at West Medicine Lake Park Friday night.

Authorities say deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office also assisted in clearing the park, which law enforcement responded to around 10 p.m.

Pepper spray was reportedly used on one group in a parking lot by a Plymouth Police Department supervisor during the clear-out, according to Plymouth police.

A sergeant with the Plymouth Police Department said the crowd was "disruptive", "loud" and "less than cooperative" when police began to disperse the gathering.

Police say they did not make any arrests and no injuries were reported.