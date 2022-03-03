Pints for purpose: Lift Bridge offers women’s day brew

Just days away from International Women’s Day on March 8, for more than a century it's been a chance to celebrate the many social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

But at Lift Bridge Brewery in Stillwater, a trio of all female brewers have a long-standing fascination with fermentation.

As part of a statewide female beer brewing group they point out popularity for women in the production side of the industry is growing – a nod to guys not being the only ones in overalls.

This year’s "free the bib" recipe was created by the these three.

The annual tradition for Lift Bridge is in its seventh year in honor of the annual celebration for women, but this is the first dunkleweizen moving through the lines at Lift – and it has a hint of banana flavor.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Valley Outreach – a non-profit helping provide food, clothing and various support to people in need. Making each pint, and the purpose behind it, taste even better.

The limited addition brew is available by the pint at the taproom in Stillwater, or crowlers to-go while supplies last.