Pink announces Target Field date on Summer Carnival Tour

article

If you’ve been asking for someone to Just Give Me a Reason to see Pink in concert, you may have just gotten it – the pop star has announced a concert at Target Field later this summer.

Fans will Get the Party Started at when the Summer Carnival Tour makes its Twin Cities stop on Aug. 10, with tickets going on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Supporting acts on the date are set to include, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Pat Benatar, as well as, Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp.