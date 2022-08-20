Pine Island residents told to shelter in place due to police standoff

Authorities are asking residents in Southeast Pine Island to shelter in place due to a standoff between sheriff's deputies and a man in a home who threatened law enforcement earlier this morning.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office asked residents to stay clear of the area. Sheriff Marty Kelly said negotiators have made contact with the suspect, and talks are ongoing.

The shelter-in-place alert was initially sent out for all of Olmsted and Goodhue counties which was farther than intended. The shelter-in-place only remains for those within Southeast Pine Island, just 17 miles north of Rochester.

