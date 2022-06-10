Plane crashes near southwestern Minnesota airport, pilot injured
(FOX 9) - A pilot was injured when his airplane crashed in a field near the Granite Falls Airport in southwestern Minnesota Friday morning.
The Yellow Medicine Sheriff's Office in a news release said it received a 911 call at 7:03 a.m. Friday about a plane that crashed east of the airport. The caller said a man walking by the plane had cuts on his head.
First responders treated the 67-year-old pilot from Granite Falls at the scene and he was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital. His condition is not known, the sheriff's office said.
The pilot was flying a small 1971 American Aviation AA-1A two-seat plane, a news release said.
A cause for the crash has not been released. The FAA will investigate the incident.