Pickup swerves to avoid bear cub, collides with oncoming pickup injuring 3

Two cars collided on Hwy. 2 in St. Louis County Saturday after a pickup truck swerved into the oncoming lane to avoid a bear cub on the road.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the truck, driven by a 30-year-old male, swerved across the centerline to avoid the bear cub just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The truck hit a Chevrolet traveling in the other direction with three people from Rhinelander, Wisconsin inside, including a 9-year-old girl.

All three people were all taken to Essentia Hospital in Duluth with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing their seatbelt.