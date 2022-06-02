Video: Pick-up truck bursts into flames after being hit by semi on I-35

The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was injured when a semi struck a pick-up truck, causing it to burst into flames Wednesday morning.

The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup truck hit a deer on Interstate 35 near Anoka Wednesday morning. While the State Patrol was responding to the disabled vehicle, a semi-truck hit the pick-up, causing it to burst into flames.

No one was in the pickup truck when it was hit, and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.