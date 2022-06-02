Expand / Collapse search

Video: Pick-up truck bursts into flames after being hit by semi on I-35

By Fox 9 Staff
Anoka County
An unoccupied pick-up truck burst into flames after it was truck by a semi on I-35 in Anoka on Wednesday.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was injured when a semi struck a pick-up truck, causing it to burst into flames Wednesday morning. 

The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup truck hit a deer on Interstate 35 near Anoka Wednesday morning. While the State Patrol was responding to the disabled vehicle, a semi-truck hit the pick-up, causing it to burst into flames. 

No one was in the pickup truck when it was hit, and there were no injuries as a result of the incident. 