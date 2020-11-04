Phoenix Trump supporters hold protests as votes continue to be counted

Supporters of President Donald Trump took to the streets on Nov. 4 and Nov 5, as vote counting efforts continue in Arizona.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was projected by Fox News and the Associated Press to win the historically red state of Arizona, a seemingly major loss to the Trump campaign as it's made several stops in the state on the campaign trail.

Biden's campaign has made one in-person stop. The rest of their efforts were made virtually.

At Wednesday's protest, some counterprotesters showed up but it remained civil. At one point, some of the supporters knelt to pray, asking "good to prevail."

Trump supporters also were chanting for the Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes to come out of the building. It's not known exactly what they wanted for him to do.

A free-speech zone has been set up near the election center. Overall, the protesters have said they dont want any violence or trouble. Rather, they claim they want to make their voices heard as ballots continue to be counted.

FOX 10 has learned Trump supporters traveled to Tucson on Thursday morning to hold a rally before returning to Phoenix to hold another protest in front of Phoenix City Hall.

As of Thursday morning, Biden has won 50%, or 1,469,341, of Arizona's votes. Trump has won 48%, or 1,400,951, of Arizona's votes.

Fox News projects that Biden needs six more electoral votes to be the projected winner, defeating the president.

