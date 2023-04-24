Person fleeing police jumps off bridge: Video

A suspect fled police on foot before jumping off a bridge in Mendota Heights on Sunday.

Traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred around 5:41 p.m. on Interstate 35E.

The Eagan Police Department told FOX 9 the incident began as a theft from Best Buy around 5:30 p.m. When police stopped the suspect vehicle, a man ran and jumped off the overpass.

He was taken to Regions Hospital for an injury from the jump, police said. The woman with him in the vehicle was arrested.

Charges are expected against the man once he gets out of jail, according to the Eagan PD.