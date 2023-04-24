Expand / Collapse search
People of Color Career Fair in Minneapolis this Thursday

By Panhia Yang
Published 
Jobs
FOX 9

People of Color Career Fair taking place Thursday

The People of Color Career Fair is back at the Minneapolis Convention Center Thursday, April 27th. Founder Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Ieesha Mckinzie Collins from ConnextMSP joined FOX 9 News at 11 to discuss the event and the networking opportunities. More information: https://www.peopleofcolorcareerfair.com/

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Networking can play a big role in landing your dream job. The People of Color Career Fair is back this week for a 10th year. 

"This is about Minnesota maintaining its competitive edge," says People of Color Career Fair founder Sharon Smith-Akinsanya.

The goal of the career fair is to connect people of color with companies and to help them take their careers to the next level. Organizers say the career fair is an attempt to close the racial unemployment gap here in Minnesota.

"We've got a crazy unemployment gap even though we're doing better," says Smith-Akinsanya. "It's still two to four times lopsided against people of color as compared to white counterparts."

Forty companies will be at the career fair and they're ready to hire.

"There's such an opportunity for more talent of color to be getting the top jobs here in Minnesota," says Ieesha McKinzie Collins, managing director of ConnextMSP. "It's important because it's time for Minnesota companies to really invest in diverse talent."

Organizers recommend people bring ten to 15 copies of their resume. They're also telling people to be ready for headshots. Best Buy is providing free professional headshots for attendees.

"We have to make sure that if we want to be One Minnesota, we all need to get in the room together and make real change," says Smith-Akinsanya.

The People of Color Career Fair is Thursday at the Minneapolis Convention Center.  It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Attendees will need to register, but registration is free. You can find more information online here