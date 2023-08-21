Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Excessive Heat Watch
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Houston County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Pentatonix coming to St. Paul for Christmas concert

By Leyden Streed
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

Mitch Grassi, Kevin Olusola, Scott Hoying, Matt Sallee and Kirstin Maldonado of Pentatonix perform onstage at Spark Arena on March 28, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The new Pentatonix Holiday Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center right in time for the holiday season.

The well-known acapella group’s Christmas albums are fan favorites due to their soothing harmonies and unique interpretations of classic Christmas songs. "The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year," comes with a new holiday greatest hits album released by the group, "The Greatest Christmas Hits."

RELATED: Things To Do in Minnesota

Pentatonix will be coming to the Xcel Energy Center Saturday, Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

For fans interested in a VIP experience, Pentatonix partnered with Superfan to offer fans a unique up-close experience with the group. The packages offer VIP tickets, an intimate Q&A with the band, exclusive merch items, a group photo with Pentatonix, and in the most select packages, exclusive access to the band’s "Holidays Around the World" VIP party pre-show.