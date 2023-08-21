Pentatonix coming to St. Paul for Christmas concert

article

The new Pentatonix Holiday Tour is coming to the Xcel Energy Center right in time for the holiday season.

The well-known acapella group’s Christmas albums are fan favorites due to their soothing harmonies and unique interpretations of classic Christmas songs. "The Most Wonderful Tour Of The Year," comes with a new holiday greatest hits album released by the group, "The Greatest Christmas Hits."

Pentatonix will be coming to the Xcel Energy Center Saturday, Nov. 25. Tickets go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

For fans interested in a VIP experience, Pentatonix partnered with Superfan to offer fans a unique up-close experience with the group. The packages offer VIP tickets, an intimate Q&A with the band, exclusive merch items, a group photo with Pentatonix, and in the most select packages, exclusive access to the band’s "Holidays Around the World" VIP party pre-show.