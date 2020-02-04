Pelosi rips up text of Trump’s State of the Union at conclusion of address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi physically ripped up the text of President Trump’s State of the Union speech after he finished his address Tuesday night.

As lawmakers stood to applaud Trump, Pelosi tore her copy of the president’s remarks in half and placed the pieces of paper on the dais in front of her.

When asked why she ripped up the speech, Pelosi reportedly said it was "the courteous thing to do given the alternative."

The Trump administration condemned Pelosi's move, accusing the Speaker of ripping up more than just President Trump's words.

"Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: one of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family," the White House said on Twitter. "That's her legacy."



Pelosi and Trump had a number of testy moments Tuesday evening, including when she introduced him as solely as “the president of the United States.”

"Members of Congress, the President of the United States," Pelosi said, before Trump took to the podium to address the nation.

In the past, House speakers have used the verbiage “high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States" to introduce the commander in chief.

Trump also appeared to snub Pelosi by ignoring her attempt to shake his hand before he started his address.

Pelosi was seen shaking her head “no” throughout the night.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



