Pedestrian killed in Willmar hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Willmar Tuesday night, police said.

The Willmar Police Department said in a press release that at 8:07 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers responded to the intersection of 1st Street South and Willmar Avenue, where they found a 52-year-old man suffering from "extensive injuries." A CentraCare Clinic security officer was rendering first aid.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the man was crossing the street near the southeastern corner of the intersection when a driver traveling northbound hit him and then continued northbound. Police believe the driver was driving a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has cameras in the area is asked to contact police at 320-235-2244.