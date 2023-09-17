Pedestrian killed in northern MN hit-and-run crash

Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run.

Troopers say the crash happened Sunday morning between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. along Highway 6 near Highway 2 in Deer River.

After the pedestrian was hit, troopers say the driver left the scene. However, Minnesota State Patrol says there was a "dense fog" at the time of the crash, and it's possible the driver didn't realize they hit someone.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call MSP's Virginia district investigator at 218-735-3729.