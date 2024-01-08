Pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup truck driver in St. Paul

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup driver in St. Paul on Jan. 8, 2024. (FOX 9)

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a pickup truck driver on Monday morning in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) said a pickup truck driver was driving east on 7th Street West when they hit the pedestrian at West Maynard Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. The 69-year-old man was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SPPD's investigation has revealed the pedestrian was crossing the street against the red light when they were hit.

Police are investigating, and the driver is cooperating, SPPD said.