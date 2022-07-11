Pedestrian dies after 16-year-old driver strikes her in Duluth: police

A 16-year-old driver hit and killed a 39-year-old pedestrian in Duluth on Sunday, authorities said.

According to the Duluth Police Department, officers responded to the crash on Glenwood Street and Old Howard Mill Road at 11:15 p.m. on July 10. The pedestrian, identified as Jessica Jimenez, had been struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, was headed eastbound on Glenwood Street when he hit something. He pulled over thinking he'd hit a deer when he learned he hit a pedestrian and attempted lifesaving measures, police said.

During the initial investigation, police stated it was not suspected the driver was impaired or distracted.

Duluth Police Department extend their thoughts to Jimenez’s loved ones as they grieve her loss.