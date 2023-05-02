Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian crossing Highway 10 in St. Cloud struck by vehicle

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9
A 25-year-old woman was struck by a car while trying to cross Highway 10 in St. Cloud on Monday. article

A 25-year-old woman was struck by a car while trying to cross Highway 10 in St. Cloud on Monday.  (FOX 9)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 10 in St. Cloud Monday afternoon. 

The Minnesota State Patrol report states a pedestrian was crossing through congested traffic around 1:20 p.m. on the eastbound lane of Highway 10 near East Germain Street when she was struck by a driver. 

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman from Memphis, Tennessee, was taken to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old driver from St. Cloud was not injured in the collision.

The state patrol said alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash for the driver but is listed as "unknown" for the pedestrian. The road conditions were dry at the time of the collision. 

The crash remains under investigation. 