Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM CST until MON 9:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
6
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Faribault County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Barron County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Washburn County

Passerby saves family from fire in northern Minnesota before authorities can arrive

By
Published 
News
FOX 9

HIBBING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A passerby who saw a house fire in northern Minnesota sprang into action over the weekend, saving a sleeping couple and their dog before authorities could arrive.

On Sunday, the Hibbing, Virginia, Keewatin and Chisholm fire departments responded to reports of a fire in a single-family home at 419 41st East Street in Hibbing.

According to authorities, a passerby saw flames coming from the eves of the home. The person called 911, and then woke up the occupants, and their dog, and helped them evacuate safely.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire a short time later.

An initial cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, but remains under investigation.