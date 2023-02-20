Passerby saves family from fire in northern Minnesota before authorities can arrive

A passerby who saw a house fire in northern Minnesota sprang into action over the weekend, saving a sleeping couple and their dog before authorities could arrive.

On Sunday, the Hibbing, Virginia, Keewatin and Chisholm fire departments responded to reports of a fire in a single-family home at 419 41st East Street in Hibbing.

According to authorities, a passerby saw flames coming from the eves of the home. The person called 911, and then woke up the occupants, and their dog, and helped them evacuate safely.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire a short time later.

An initial cause of the fire is believed to be electrical, but remains under investigation.