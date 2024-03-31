Passenger dead, driver arrested after Brooklyn Park crash Saturday

Police say one person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a tree in Brooklyn Park on Saturday night.

The driver of that vehicle was reportedly arrested for criminal vehicular homicide.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said one of its officers came across the crash in the 7000 block of 68th Avenue North just after 7:20 p.m.

The two adults inside had to be extricated with assistance from Brooklyn Park firefighters because of the severity of the crash.

The passenger reportedly died at the hospital.

The driver was also treated for injuries from the crash, but the severity of those injuries was not released.

Police say the incident is still being investigated.