Party bus shot up in Bloomington overnight, no injuries

Bloomington police are investigating after a party bus was hit by gunfire in a parking lot overnight.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a party bus with several bullet holes.

Officers learned the party bus had arrived in the area and passengers had gotten off. After a short amount of time, the group returned to the bus when about two dozen shots rang out.

Some people were on the bus at the time of the shooting, while others were nearby. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department.