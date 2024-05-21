Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 5:30 PM CDT, Dunn County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:03 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Mower County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 4:53 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Freeborn County, Steele County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 5:08 PM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Dodge County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 4:41 PM CDT until TUE 7:45 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Watonwan County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Carver County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Le Sueur County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' tornado watch issued in MN: What it means

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 21, 2024 3:52pm CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado watch for parts of southern Minnesota, western Wisconsin, much of Iowa, and western Illinois on Tuesday. The watch is considered a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" by the weather service.

The NWS will issue a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" when a storm carries a significant threat of severe weather.

The weather service explains: "The Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) wording is used in rare situations when long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes are possible. This enhanced wording may also accompany severe thunderstorm watches for intense convective windstorms."

PDS watches are issued when forecasters believe a storm could create multiple strong tornadoes.

Thursday's watch stretches south of the Twin Cities all the way to Iowa's southern border.