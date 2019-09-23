Parents arrested after 21-month-old son dies in Bloomington, Minnesota

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota arrested two parents Monday in connection with the death of their 21-month-old son Saturday.

Shortly after 12 p.m., police responded to Fairview Southdale Hospital on a report that a child had been brought to the hospital not breathing. The child could not be revived and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The child’s parents told police their son had been found unresponsive in their home.

After an investigation, police arrested the child’s 25-year-old mother and 54-year-old father for second-degree manslaughter. They have not been formally charged.

