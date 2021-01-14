Expand / Collapse search
Paraplegic rescue dogs have the time of their of lives playing in Minnesota snow

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 13 News

Paraplegic rescue dogs play in snow

This adorable group of paraplegic rescue dogs had a grand time playing in the snow in Stillwater, Minnesota.

STILLWATER, Minn. - It was the faces of pure joy for a group of paraplegic rescue dogs that were seen recently playing in the snow.

The dogs currently call Home for Life Animal Sanctuary, located in Stillwater, Minnesota, their home. On January 12, the shelter said video on Facebook showing that nothing can hold the pups back from having the time of their lives playing in snow.

"All of our animals – even our paraplegic dogs – appreciate fresh air and sunshine even in the winter," according to a Facebook post

The shelter said Goofy, one of the dogs featured in the video, was rescued from the dog meat industry in Thailand. Another dog, Beninabucket, nicknamed Ben, was rescued from Indiana after a baseball bat attack, they said.

Storyful contributed to this report