Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Mallory Weggemann gets warm welcome home at MSP Airport

After earning two gold medals at the Paralympic Games, setting two records in the process, swimmer Mallory Weggemann walked through the gates at MSP Airport to a crowd chanting "USA" on Saturday night.

Weggemann won three medals in Tokyo, gold in the women's 100m backstroke and women's 200m medley, and she took silver in the women's 50m butterfly. Saturday night, she showed off her new hardware to fans and family who gathered at the airport to greet her on return.

The delayed 2020 Games was Weggemann's third trip to the Paralympics. Her 2020 wins bring her total medal count to five.

