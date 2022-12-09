Expand / Collapse search

Overnight snow leaves southern Minnesota with slippery roads

By Fox 9 Staff
Two to 5 inches of snow is expected in far southern Minnesota through late Friday morning. Freezing drizzle is possible in the Twin Cities Friday night into Saturday morning.

(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. 

Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. 

Most of the roadways by Rochester, Albert Lea, and Mankato were completely covered in snow and/or ice, leading to several reported crashes, spin-outs and jackknifed semi-trucks like the one on I-35 southbound near Faribault Friday morning. 

Pictured is a jackknifed semi-truck near Faribault on I-35.

Several schools opened late on Friday, but Genesis Classical Academy and Blooming Prairie District schools closed due to weather. For a full list of school closures and delays click here.  