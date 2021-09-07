article

There will be three more overnight closures along I-35W in Minneapolis this week for the Downtown to Crosstown construction project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Tuesday night closure: I-35W north will closed between Highway 62 and I-94 from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. Detour is Highway 62 west to Highway 100 north to I-394 east to I-94 east.

Wednesday night closure: I-35W south will closed between I-94 and Highway 62 from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9. Detour: I-94 to I-394 to Highway 100 to Highway 62.

Thursday night closure: I-35W north will closed between Highway 62 and I-94 from 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10. Detour: Detour is Highway 62 west to Highway 100 north to I-394 east to I-94 east.

After four years of construction, the project is expected to be completed on Sept. 10. The entire project cost $239 million.