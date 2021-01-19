Over 200K Minnesotans have received at least 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Minnesota health officials reported 922 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths attributed to the disease Tuesday.

Minnesota has recorded 5,945 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with over two-thirds of them in long-term care facilities, according to the latest state Department of Health data. Tuesday’s newly reported cases brings the total number of coronavirus cases the state has seen to date to 448,268.

The 922 cases reported on Tuesday were out of 14,467 completed tests—a positivity rate of 6.4%. The average positivity rate in Minnesota now sits at 4.9% Health officials consider anything over 5% a concern.

Four of the six newly reported COVID-19 deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the other two were in Greater Minnesota. Four of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The deaths were all people 70 or older.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Minnesota are now at their lowest point since late October. There are currently 584 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, 110 of whom are in the ICU.

More than 200,000 Minnesotans have now received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, MDH reported on Tuesday. Over 38,000 of those people have received both doses and are now fully vaccinated.

In total, the state has administered 238,935 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, although the reported numbers lag the real-time numbers by a few days, MDH has said.

MINNESOTA EXPANDS COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the launch of a pilot program this week for people 65 years and older, teachers and child care workers to get the COVID-19, but initial doses will be very limited. Nine appointment-only sites across the state will begin administering shots on Thursday.

The online portal for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine appointment opens at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Minnesotans ages 65 and older can sign up for an appointment using the online portal, but health officials say educators and child care workers will be notified by their employer if they receive an appointment.

Health officials say vaccine demand will likely outpace available doses at this time as the state is currently only receiving about 60,000 doses a week from the federal government.