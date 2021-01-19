Minnesota's COVID-19 vaccine online appointment portal opens at noon

Starting Tuesday at noon, people 65 and older, teachers and child care workers in Minnesota will be able to make appointments online to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine appointment-only vaccination sites will open across the state on Thursday, but only 12,000 doses will be distributed to those sites this week because of a nationwide shortage of doses. The nine pilot sites are in Anoka, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud and Thief River Falls.

The expansion makes more than one million additional Minnesotans eligible for a shot, but at the current pace, state health officials say vaccinating all of them will take four and a half months. Right now, Minnesota is only getting 60,000 doses a week from the federal government.

Health care providers will contact their patients 65 and older when they can start making appointments to get the vaccine. People are advised not to call their provider asking for an appointment.

School districts, charter schools, tribal schools and others will notify employees if they've been selected to schedule an appointment. Doses will be limited, and schools must prioritize those educators with face-to-face contact with children.

Vaccines will be allocated proportionally to each region's school workforce. The state's teachers union says some of the biggest districts have only been allocated about 80 doses so far, but it’s better than nothing.

Child care programs will be randomly selected and will be notified when doses are available, state officials said.