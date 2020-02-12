Oscar-winning 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho appearing in Minneapolis

article

Days after taking home the Oscar for "Best Director," Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho will make an appearance in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Bong's film "Parasite" took home four Oscars total, including making history by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

Wednesday night, he will appear at the Walker Art Museum for a talk with Amazon Studios executive Scott Foundas about the film along with his career.

Tickets for the event are sold out but there will be an in-person waitlist an hour before the event. However, the center says it can't guarantee tickets.

The event starts at 8 p.m.