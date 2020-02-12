Expand / Collapse search

Oscar-winning 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho appearing in Minneapolis

Published 
Entertainment
FOX 9
article

Bong Joon-ho poses with his Award for Best Director, Best Picture ('Parasite') inside The Press Room of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards held at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. ( Albert L. Ortega )

(FOX 9) - Days after taking home the Oscar for "Best Director," Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho will make an appearance in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

Bong's film "Parasite" took home four Oscars total, including making history by becoming the first non-English language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards.

Wednesday night, he will appear at the Walker Art Museum for a talk with Amazon Studios executive Scott Foundas about the film along with his career.

Tickets for the event are sold out but there will be an in-person waitlist an hour before the event. However, the center says it can't guarantee tickets.

The event starts at 8 p.m.