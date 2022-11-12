Operation Gopher Guardian enters second weekend with increased patrols

For the second weekend in a row, the University of Minnesota is going all in on Operation Gopher Guardian. The move brings an extra 10 police officers to the Dinkytown and Marcy Holmes neighborhoods during nighttime hours on the weekend when crime has surged near campus.

Minneapolis Police and University of Minnesota Police officers are working overtime to fill the need; at the expense of the university, in an effort to thwart crime affecting its students.

"I noticed there were troopers, not just campus police and Minneapolis Police, but there were state troopers," freshman student Megan said. She and others say they appreciate the increased numbers from law enforcement, "I think it’s a good thing because an increase of police presence on campus is just keeping us safer," Megan said.

Next to campus, the Campus Market & Tobacco shop welcomes many customers during some of the potentially most-dangerous hours of the night. But employee Ramon Rodriguez says he’s seeing police out to keep things in check.

"I think it’s wonderful," Ramon said. "They’re around every block, making sure our students are safe."

In a statement on Saturday, the University of Minnesota wrote: "It was a busy night on campus last night, including several home events for gopher teams, but it was a relatively quiet night for police, both on campus and in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood as part of Operation Gopher Guardian."