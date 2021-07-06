1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in Minneapolis

One man died and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Around 2:45 a.m. two men, who drove themselves, arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Hospital staff treated one of the men for a non-life threatening wound, while the other who had been shot in the chest died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police later learned the shooting happened on the 400 block of 15th Avenue when the men were approach by another group that began shooting at them.

Police are investigating the shooting. At this time, police believe the two groups of men knew each other.