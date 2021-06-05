One dead, one in custody following third overnight homicide in Minneapolis

Authorities in Minneapolis are investigating a third homicide from early Saturday morning, according to Metro Transit Police.

Metro Transit Police say around 2 a.m. officers near South Fifth Street and Hennepin Avenue came upon a fight. Officers say they witnessed a man shoot another man. Police responded by shooting the suspect in the leg.

The victim who was shot by the suspect was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where we died from his injuries.

The suspect was also taken to HCMC and treated for his injuries. He was then brought to the Hennepin County Jail where he is awaiting charges.