One dead in Long Lake, Minnesota house fire

article

One person died and two have minor injuries following a house fire in Long Lake, Minnesota.

The Long Lake Fire Department says the fire started around 11 p.m. Sunday night. When firefighters arrived, they had reports of three people trapped on the second floor of a home on the 1100 block of Willow Drive North.

Two people were able to escape the home with minor injuries.

Due to the intensity of the fire, crews could not enter the home until the flames were out. Once they did, they found an adult male dead on the first floor.

Both the State Fire Marhsall and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are on site investigating the incident.