Man dead following tractor explosion in Morrison County

article

A 65-year-old Morrison County man was killed when the tractor he was driving hit an underground propane tank and caused an explosion, authorities said.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of a possible explosion on a property near Randall, Minnesota, around 11:47 a.m. Saturday.

When responders arrived on scene, they found the victim suffering from severe burns. A Life Link helicopter flew him to Hennepin County Medical Center. He later died at the hospital.

At this point investigators believe the victim died because of an explosion caused when the tractor he was driving struck a propane tank valve.