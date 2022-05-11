Expand / Collapse search
One dead after house fire in Dunn County, Wisconsin

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - One person died in a house fire in Dunn County, Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office says it received a call about a house fire near N2910 370th Street in the Township of Dunn around 1:58 a.m. The Menomonie Fire Department was called. When they arrived on scene, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

One person was able to make it out of the home prior to responders arrival, but firefighters had to get another person out of the burning home.

Responders administered aid to the person they took from the house, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 