On day of historic vote, Minnesotans discuss impeachment interest, or lack thereof

On a historic night in America, Minnesotans in the 2nd Congressional District have their opinions about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The district, which covers the south Twin Cities metro area, flipped from Republican to Democrat when Angie Craig was elected in 2018. The weeks and months of the impeachment inquiry that officially began in September have apparently seeped into the lives of Minnesotans there.

“We do talk about it sometimes at home,” said Kate Haas, of Hastings. “We talk about what’s going on, how it’s affecting people or not affecting people.”

Whether they’ve wanted it or not, people have been exposed to the conversation.

“If the President did break the law, we should know about it,” said Risa Hustad, of Burnsville. “With that being said, he has a year in office. I could care less.”

Those that spoke to FOX 9 Wednesday said they haven’t necessarily been glued to the impeachment coverage.

“I’ve been paying a little bit of attention, not much recently, but more so beforehand,” said Travis Reindfleisch, of Hastings.

It is something that many people have kept an eye on.

“I watch it on TV,” said Haas. “My husband watches a lot of it so he knows more than I do.”

Even though it’s been a complicated process, some say the impeachment inquiry is justified.

“I think it’s enough to get something started,” said Reindfleisch. “Extorting a foreign power is definitely something that can bring up impeachment trials.”

Others just want the whole thing to be over.

“I think there are people who feel very strongly one way or another, but I think that most people would just like their, the folks they are paying with their tax dollars, to get back to their jobs,” said Hustad.

For the most part, those FOX 9 spoke with didn’t really think that what’s happening with the impeachment will ultimately impact November’s election.