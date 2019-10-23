MLB umpire's tweets opposing Trump impeachment prompt investigation
The MLB is investigating after a longtime umpire wrote on Twitter he would buy a semi-automatic rifle ahead of a feared second U.S. civil war if President Trump were to be impeached.
Chaotic scene as Republicans storm closed-door impeachment inquiry testimony
Republicans briefly brought the Democrat-led impeachment investigation to a halt Wednesday when around two dozen GOP House members stormed into a closed-door deposition with a Defense Department official. Democrats said the move compromised national security because some of the Republicans brought electronic devices into a secure room.