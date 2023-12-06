Olmsted deputy charged with soliciting a child tried to destroy hard drives: charges

An Olmsted County deputy already facing charges for child solicitation is facing new accusations after he allegedly tried to destroy two hard drives at his home after his arrest.

Deputy Matthew Adamson, 44, is now facing charges of possession of a pornographic work involving a minor and interfering with privacy. The charges alleged Adamson had images of minors in "various states of undress."

According to the charges, the images were allegedly screen captures from surveillance cameras in the changing room at the Olmsted County jail. The victims were girls that had been booked into the jail.

Investigators say the new charges came after Adamson was arrested for allegedly trying to solicit a minor in early November. In that case, Adamson was allegedly caught in two undercover operations by Rochester police and the Minnesota BCA. Investigators say Adamson was trying to meet up with a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

After his arrest in the solicitation case, police say Adamson's wife called officers saying that Adamson had tried to destroy two hard drives.

The wife told police that Adamson had come home to collect some personal items after being released from jail. In the process, Adamson allegedly grabbed two external hard drives and, according to the new charges, said he "was going to go out to the garage and destroy them."

However, his wife prevented him from doing so. Shortly after, police executed a search warrant and seized the hard drive along with other devices belonging to Adamson.

Police say a review of the hard drive uncovered the images of young detainees and "hundreds of videos and images" from hidden cameras placed in bathrooms. Those videos and photos also included minor girls in states of undress. In a forensic review, police said the Minnesota BCA also found images of child porn on Adamson's cell phone.

Adamson was out of jail on bail on the solicitation. A warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest in the new case.

Before his arrest, Adamson was an 18-year veteran working in the Olmsted County jail. He was placed on leave after the sheriff's office learned of the investigation.