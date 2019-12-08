Officials urge caution after 2 attempted robberies at University of Minnesota

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety is warning the community after two attempted robberies took place since Thursday night.

Authorities responded to an attempted robbery at 10:24 p.m. Dec. 5 at Pleasant Street SE and Pillsbury Drive SE in Minneapolis. The suspect was described as wearing a dark blue hoodie and dark clothing. He also implied he had a weapon.

Another attempted robbery took place around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning near Harvard Street and Delaware Street. According to authorities, the three male suspects were wearing face masks, and one had a handgun. The suspects were seen driving a silver sedan.

For more information on campus safety tips, click here.