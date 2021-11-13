Officials seek help identifying pregnant woman found dead in Minneapolis

Officials are asking for help identifying a pregnant woman who was found dead Monday in Minneapolis.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, the woman was found Nov. 8 at 3513 Hennepin Avenue. Her manner of death is pending investigation.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 5' tall and 125 lbs. She has a pierced right ear with a hoop earring in place, a pierced belly button, and on her right hand is a white metal ring with a white stone.

Officials say the woman was pregnant at the time of death, likely in her third trimester.

If you have any information that could help identify the woman, call the Hennepin County Medical Examiner at 612-215-6300 and speak to an investigator.